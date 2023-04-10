Houston Man Previously Exonerated For 2010 Murder Now Charged In 2023 Road Rage Killing

An unbelievable turn of events has resulted in Lydell Elliott Grant, 46, a man previously exonerated after serving 8 years in prison for a fatal stabbing outside a Montrose bar now being accused in the April 2023 shooting that left a man dead near Hiram Clarke Road.

Back in 2010, six eyewitnesses testified against Grant at trial. In 2012, he was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, but in 2021 Grant was exonerated of the crime due in part to DNA evidence and a reported confession by the real killer.

Now, just two years after his release, police say Lydell Grant was the triggerman behind the April 8th slaying of Edwin Arevalo.

The 2023 killing of Arevalo was sparked by a minor car accident, authorities say. Reports say Grant was driving a Lexus with a woman in the car and Arevalo was in a Toyota. The Lexus was leaving a nearby gas station when they pulled up to a stop sign. HPD Lieutenant Izaguirre says Grant’s Lexus went through the intersection and was struck by the Toyota.

From Fox26:

Grant reportedly got out of the Lexus and shot at the Toyota multiple times before driving away from the scene. Arevalo was said to be struck in the chest and face. He was able to get out of his vehicle before falling to the ground near his Toyota.

Court records list Grant’s bond as set to $1,000,000 for the 2023 murder charge.