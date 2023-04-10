Congrats! TSU Cheerleaders Make History at National Championship

A huge congrats to The Lady Tigers! The Texas Southern University Cheerleaders became the first HBCU cheer team to win at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Championships in the organization’s 75 years of existence.

The Lady Tigers opened the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw score, and a 23.5 performance score. In the final round, TSU finished with a 96.1 performance score, 96.1 raw score and a 95.5 event score.

via HBCU Sports (hbcusports.com):

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” said head coach Shontrese Comeaux. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘It’s time to go to work.’ I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

TSU took home top honors in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Congrats to The Lady Tigers on a job well done!