Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 15th Annual Family Day in the Park Postponed Until May

Information regarding a new date is coming soon!

Published on April 5, 2023

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 15th annual Family Day in the Park has been postponed until May. Please stay tuned for the announcement of a new day! Mayor Turner apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your support of this family-friendly event. We’ll see you next month.

