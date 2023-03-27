Houston Makes Top 10 List for Best Foodie Cities in US

Trigger Warning: This post might may you hungry. One of the best parts of traveling is enjoying local eateries and discovering new favorites from a local food culture. And as the cost of traveling has become more affordable for the average Americans, many are catching flights simply to wine, dine and share these tasty experiences with friends.

A recent article titled ‘The Best Food Cities in the U.S.’ offered their list of the Top 10 Cities for Foodies in the United States. While there are some names you’d expect to see (think New York City, New Orleans… you get the idea) but there are also a few hidden gems.

From BBQ to seafood, deli sandwiches, Asian cuisines, black-owned restaurants… there are tons of great food options from coast to coast. Our very own Houston, took the Top 5 spot, with the magazine citing our diverse food options and award-winning chefs.

Here’s the entire list of best food cities, in order, from the Travel + Leisure website:

New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California Houston, Texas Tucson, Arizona Cleveland, Ohio Asheville, North Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Greenville, South Carolina

To see the entire report from Travel + Leisure, [click here].