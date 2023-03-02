Her Story: 97.9 The Box Invites You To Meet St. Jude Patient Azalea

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

In November 2015, when Azalea was found to have a soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, her mom said, “I just wanted to know how to get to St. Jude.

My mind was set. I knew St. Jude was the right place for her.” With a referral, Azalea travelled from her home in Jamaica to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for surgery and chemotherapy. “Our insurance in Jamaica could not be used here,” said her mom. “We didn’t know how long we would be here or where we would stay or the cost, but when you’re told your child is critically ill you don’t think about those things.

97.9 The Box Radio Cares for Kids!

St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023

March 2, 2023

6am – 11pm

Become A Partner In Hope: Call 1-800-411-9898

If we had to live in the street for her to be at St. Jude, we would have. But Azalea’s doctor sat us down and one of the first things she said to us was, we can fix this. And the next thing she said was, we’ll house you, and you don’t have to worry about food or medical bills. It is so true when they say in the commercials, the only thing they want you to worry about is taking care of your child.” Azalea became a big sister while in cancer treatment. She’s a social butterfly who loves the beach, and now that she’s out of treatment and back home, she gets to go to the beach often.