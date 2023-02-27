Report: Security Guard Shoots Man Outside North Houston Bar

A popular hangout spot on Houston’s North Side became the scene of a fight that ended in gunfire, according to reports. The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday (Feb 27) in the parking lot of a bar on Airline Drive just north of Little York Road.
According to authorities, security guards in the area attempted to break up a fight between two groups when the opposing parties turned on them. During the melee, one of the guards opened fire, striking a man in the chest. The injured man was taken to an area hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.
Police said the guards were cooperating with the investigation.
