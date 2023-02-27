HomeH-Town

Report: Security Guard Shoots Man Outside North Houston Bar

The man struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital in critical condition

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

A popular hangout spot on Houston’s North Side became the scene of a fight that ended in gunfire, according to reports. The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday (Feb 27) in the parking lot of a bar on Airline Drive just north of Little York Road.

According to authorities, security guards in the area attempted to break up a fight between two groups when the opposing parties turned on them. During the melee, one of the guards opened fire, striking a man in the chest. The injured man was taken to an area hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Police said the guards were cooperating with the investigation.

More from 97.9 The Box
More From TheBoxHouston
Close