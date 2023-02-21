Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is “stepping back” after deciding to leave the company for personal reasons. She stated in a blog post that she plans to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Susan has been the CEO of YouTube for the last decade nearly. She started off working with Google, YouTube’s parent company earlier in the days of its start, allowing the two founders to work out of her garage. She later became the 16th employee of Google. In total, Susan has worked for the YouTube/ Google family for nearly 25 years.
Succeeding Wojcicki is Neal Mohan. Neal is the current chief product officer for YouTube. The company believes that Neal will provide the best leadership in the midst of the growing digital platform that they have going on. At a time when social media took a huge pivot and started to receive backlash for censoring its dealings with hate speech, Susan was there. Despite her leave, she will continue to aid and advise Google CEO Sundar Pichai. She details her experience with the company as “exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming”.
- Praise In The Park is Back! March 18th, 2023 – Get Tickets Here
- Black History Now: Celebrating Our Culture And History
- The Amanda Seales Show Weekdays 10a-2p on The Box!
- YouTube CEO Steps Down
- The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History
- What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?
- Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
- Justice For Malcolm X: Ben Crump Plans To Sue NYPD Over Assassination Of Civil Rights Icon
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers
- What The Pandemic Taught Us About Inequality In College
- Understanding Racial Bias In Research On Teen Social Media Use
- Ben Crump Vows To Stop Gov. DeSantis’ Plan To ‘Exterminate Black History’
- ‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
YouTube CEO Steps Down was originally published on hot1009.com
-
'Law & Order' Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Houston Man Lured To Home Via Dating App Kills Woman's Boyfriend
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
BMW Black Heritage Night Sweepstakes: Win VIP Tickets!
-
97.9 The Box Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Hennessy Presents: Win Tickets to VIP Advanced Screening of 'Creed III'
-
HUSTLE TOWN: Crawfish + Hip-Hop Festival - Saturday Feb 25
-
'Law & Order' Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Houston Man Lured To Home Via Dating App Kills Woman's Boyfriend
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
BMW Black Heritage Night Sweepstakes: Win VIP Tickets!
-
97.9 The Box Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Hennessy Presents: Win Tickets to VIP Advanced Screening of 'Creed III'
-
HUSTLE TOWN: Crawfish + Hip-Hop Festival - Saturday Feb 25