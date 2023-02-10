Racist ‘Karen’ Who Confronted Terrell Owens Has Misdemeanor Charge Dropped

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Unfortunately, it’s still hard out here for people seeking to hold racists accountable.

You might remember 38-year-old Caitlin Davis, the KK-Karen who got into a confrontation with her neighbor, ex-NFL star Terrell Owens, and told him, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman,” after she called the cops and claimed Owens exited his car and began harassing her, which surveillance footage reportedly didn’t back up.

For that reason, Davis was charged with one misdemeanor count of providing false information to police. But earlier this month, that charge was dropped, because, apparently, the video footage that indicated she’s just another racist white woman trying to weaponize cops against a Black man just did not satisfy the burden of proof.

A spokesperson for the Broward State Attorney’s Office told TMZ Sports the charge against Davis was dismissed on Feb. 2, after prosecutors said in documents they “would not be able to prove the elements of the charged crime with the facts that were presented.”

*sigh*

Ever since white women calling law enforcement on Black people who committed the heinous crime of minding their own business became a trending media topic—which happened only five years or so ago, despite it being an issue that has occurred in America for, oh, I don’t know, the last 400 years approximately—Black people have been calling for KK-Karens and their KK-Kentlemen KK-Kounterparts to be charged for lying to police and attempting to use the cops as their own personal negro exterminators.

We thought we almost had a Karen on the hook when Amy “Central Park Karen” Cooper was charged for lying about a Black man, Christian Cooper, threatening her. But that charge was also dropped after Christian decided against cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

It’s enough to make us fear that no Karen will really be held responsible until they successfully have a Black person killed by police—if then.

SEE ALSO:

‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants

Video Shows Southwest Pull A ‘Karen’ After Cops Called On Travelers Whose Flights Were Canceled

Kentucky Student Kylah Spring Is ‘Not Surprised’ Sophia Rosing Hasn’t Apologized For Racist Attack

Uber Bans Racist Karen After Viral Video Shows Woman’s ‘Sickening’ Anti-Black Racism Toward Driver

NFL ‘Karen’: Man Who Ran On Field Calls Cops On Rams Players Who Tackled Him

Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer Who Fired Her Over Viral Video

The post Racist ‘Karen’ Who Confronted Terrell Owens Has Misdemeanor Charge Dropped appeared first on NewsOne.

Racist ‘Karen’ Who Confronted Terrell Owens Has Misdemeanor Charge Dropped was originally published on newsone.com