In case you had FOMO for missing out on Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance party in partnership with Tiffany and Co. in Paris last week the Queen Bey has finally given us the cure because she’s just shared a few photos and videos from the legendary event and per usual, she looks stunning!

After breaking the internet in her all burgundy ensemble, the beauty just shared a few more looks from the event, this time donning an all silver sequined look that’s definitely giving us fashion envy and more. For this look, the Grammy award winning singer wore a silver, sequined cow neck top that fit her perfectly. She paired the look with a matching silver jacket and matching silver pants and of course, had her stunner shades on as. she posed for a few photos and videos for her IG photo set. She donned extravagant silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry and pulled the look off in true Bey fashion like the trendsetter she is. In one of the photos, she posed n front of her hubby, Jay Z, as the duo looked as fly as ever seemingly heading into the star studded event. To close out the IG carousel which certainly set the Internet ablaze, the songstress added a few photos of her legendary burgundy ensemble and included videos from inside the party to show just how iconic the night really was.

“CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner @tiffanyandco

#TiffanyAndCo #CLUBRENAISSANCE” she captioned the fabulous photo set. Check it out below.

What do you think about Beyoncé’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com