Lala to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK while spending time in Milan and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-black ensemble power suit that we love! The beauty wore the look to a Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan and seemingly wore the look from the designer for the show as well. The all black fit featured a black turtleneck and tights which she wore underneath a black mini dress. She accessorized the look with matching black gloves, black sunglasses and of course black heels to add to the monochromatic ensemble.

As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back bun with side swoopped bangs that were curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren't the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the starlet's 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty's IG comments with their stamps of approval. "You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning" wrote one fan while another wrote, "Perfection!"

Lala Slays In All Black At Dolce And Gabbana Show In Milan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com