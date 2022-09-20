Food Fans Pack Downtown H-Town for Trill Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

It was an afternoon of celebration for America’s Best Burger and one especially delicious holiday.

Bun B‘s Trill Burgers, the anticipated pop-up eatery, brought Houston residents in addition to travelers from as far as California to Houston’s City Hall this past Sunday. The full Trill Burger menu has something for everyone: The OG Burger, The Grilled Onion Burger, and The Vegan Smashburger.

“I’m most excited about the hype around the burgers.” Houston resident Tre Lagrone said. “It was on Good Morning America and is the number one burger in the world.”

“We wanted to present something as big as possible that allowed everybody to participate. The city supported the idea, and we got with Kroger and made it happen,” said Bun B.



The event took place from 3-7 pm and offered a family-friendly picnic environment, complete with live music and entertainment from Buddie Roe, Rich O’Toole, Dice Soho, and The Real P.A Yung’n.