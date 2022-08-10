[LISTEN] Irv Gotti Doubles Down On Ashanti Remarks, Says He Spoke His Truth

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Irv Gotti has been making the press rounds in support of The Rise, Fall & Rebirth Of Murder Inc. Records: The Murder Inc. Story doc, now playing on BET. And if you know anything about Irv, he’s gonna speak his mind no matter who gets offended.

Recently, the music exec made major headlines after he brought up his alleged decades-old romance with Ashanti while she was a part of his Murder Inc label. Irv said he was hurt after discovering the singer was dating Nelly and seemed to still hold a bit of anger over her decision to see someone else.

But he didn’t stop there: Gotti also told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of the hit podcast Drink Champs that Ashanti wrote the song “Happy” after the pair were …. intimate.

Good Morning H-Town spoke to Irv about the doc, as well as the remarks he made about Ashanti during his stop at Drink Champs. Check out the clip below.