50 Cent Talks Raising Kanan, Past Rap Beefs + His Move To Houston

The Music and Business Mogul Caught Up with A G & A Pimp for An Exclusive Interview

50 Cent made the move to Houston and immediately invested in the future of H-Town.

Through his G-Unity Foundation he’s already been able to support three area high schools – Kashmere, Wheatley and Worthing – in a program that taught business methods like writing a business plan and bookkeeping and more. Fif plans to expand to more schools and ticket sales from his August 25th Tycoon Comedy & Music Fest will go toward growing the program.

Check out what he had to say about this, past rap beefs, his hit television shows PLUS much more below.

