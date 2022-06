Get ready for non-stop laughs! 50 Cent & his hilarious friends are coming to Houston’s Toyota Center on Thursday, August 25th.

The lineup includes B-Simone, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, DC Young Fly, Gary Owen, Lil Duval and D’Ali. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th!!

All proceed from the show go towards the G-Unity foundation.