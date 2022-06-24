David Banner Links with H-Town Icons Lil Flip, Slim Thug, KeKe + More For VIP Music Experience

Rapper and Activist, David Banner, hosted an Invite-Only Exclusive Listening Session Powered By Gas Gods & In The Green Podcast on Tuesday, June 22nd in Houston. Over 75 VIP guests gathered in an exclusive indoor/outdoor members-only venue that overlooked Houston. As guests arrived, they were greeted with gift bags courtesy of Gas Gods and escorted to the rooftop where they enjoyed Gas God’s infused chicken sliders, crabcakes, various lite-bites, and beverages.

As the night progressed, everyone moved downstairs where The Legendary OG Ron C of The Swishahouse and Co-Host of In The Green Podcast facilitated an interview with Banner prior to him debuting 5 songs off his new project, The God Box 2.

Each song was a hit, but Banner’s new single, “Chad” aka “Swanging” was a crowd favorite as it pays homage to the legendary Pimp C of UGK.



After the listening session, a Q&A took place where VIP guests asked questions and also had dialogue with the activist. Artists such as Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Killa Kyleon, Lil Keke, & Propain all shared memories of performing with David Banner and/or their admiration for his work within the industry. The conversation was also impactful as David encouraged the city of Houston to stick together and protect the Texas culture.

This event is one of many listening sessions powered by Gas Gods!

Photo Cred: David Settle