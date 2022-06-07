YouTube’s 2nd Annual Beauty Festival Is Live Next Week Featuring Special Celebrity Appearances

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Youtube’s second annual Beauty Festival will premiere live from Los Angeles and livestreamed globally for free on the platform next week. It will be the first-ever shopping partnership on YouTube Shorts with appearances from countless celebrities, creators and beauty brands.

The entire event will be shoppable for the first time for viewers at home. It’s a live home shopping experience. YouTube is a premiere destination for beauty content worldwide. Rightfully, the biggest fashion and beauty event of the year will feature exclusive product drops, beauty challenges, and reveals with some of the industry’s biggest names, surprise appearances and performances.

YouTube Shopping continues to drive innovation and will partner with notable beauty brand, Glossier, to kick-off the first-ever “Shoppable Shorts Challenge.” Beginning tomorrow, June 8th, Glossier will launch its never-before-seen No. 1 Pencil eyeliner exclusively on YouTube Shorts, led by music artist and beauty-lover Kehlani. Fans are urged to use the hashtag #WrittenInGlossier to participate. Every Short created with the hashtag will be Shoppable using the link directly on the video, and from June 8th through YouTube’s Beauty Festival on June 16th, the pencil will be exclusively available for purchase via YouTube Shorts and directly on the YouTube #BeautyFest livestream. Glossier’s new pencil will come in 10 colors.

YouTube Beauty Festival will be hosted by YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty, Derek Blasberg, for the second year in a row. The festival will be filled with exciting segments tutorials, demos and games including a self-care swap with Hailey Bieber and Jen Atkin, beauty gadget review with Safiya Nygaard, getting in the shower with Tracee Ellis Ross, a glow moment with Winnie Harlow, Drag Queen “Get Ready With Me” with Euphoria’s makeup artist, Violet Chachki, and much more.

Be sure to tune into YouTube’s second annual Beauty Festival June 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm / 7:00 pm ET.

Watch the trailer ahead of the event below:

YouTube’s 2nd Annual Beauty Festival Is Live Next Week Featuring Special Celebrity Appearances was originally published on globalgrind.com