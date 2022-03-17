Radio One Exclusives
Houston Rockets & Toyota Center Announce Partnership with 50 Cent

This multi-year partnership will mark the first Official Partnership between Jackson and an NBA franchise.

Canelo Alvarez v James Kirkland - Fight Announcement

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

The Houston Rockets recently announced a ground-breaking partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits. This multi-year partnership will mark the first Official Partnership between Jackson and an NBA franchise. The deal will highlight Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands to Houston Rockets games and Toyota Center events with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite and a courtside loge box.

Among the initiatives Sire Spirits will bring to the Rockets and Toyota Center includes being a Presenting Sponsor of the team’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair, the annual Black History Night, and special fundraisers. 50’s G-Unity Foundation will work closely with the Rockets and the Clutch City Foundation on a wide-range of community initiatives to enhance Jackson’s firm commitment to the City of Houston, including providing access to games and events for parents and children who otherwise would not be able to experience them.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community. My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds,” said Jackson.

50 Cent , Houston , houston rockets , Texas

