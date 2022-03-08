Boss Up: Slim Thug Earns Promotion At First Real-World Job

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A year and a half ago Slim Thug started working at Checkers on Post Oak. Although he is a boss, this was his first job aside from rapping. This past weekend, he was promoted to Drive-Thru Manager at the Newest Northside location-17155 Eastex Freeway Service Rd. To celebrate, he surprised guests along with comedian, Chinedu and provided customers with discounted rates on menu items, allowed fans to try the Chicken Tenders, and surprised a few guests in the drive-thru with free meals.



Attendees were encouraged to try their luck by entering the raffle to win free Checkers for a year. Also, customers were able to spin the game wheel for an opportunity to win an assortment of Checkers prizes and paraphernalia.

To help celebrate Slim’s promotion, 97.9 The Box kept the crowd engaged with good vibes, great music, and J-Que the Pimparelli kept the laughs going alongside comedian, Chinedu. Guests of all ages were excited to see The King of the Nawf take on his new job as the Checkers drive-thru manager as he took a few orders. After working up a significant appetite at the drive-thru window, Slim Thug made sure to remind everyone to try the new Fry- Seasoned chicken tenders before chowing down on a widespread of some of his favorite menu items.



“I absolutely love Checkers & Rally’s,” said Slim Thug. “I grew up going there all the time with my family, and I’m excited to spread the word about the brand’s great food and service.”

Also On 97.9 The Box: