NLE Choppa & Marissa Da’Nae Reveal Their Baby Passed Away

The Box Houston Featured Video
NLE Choppa

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Sad news today, NLE Choppa & girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae lost their unborn child due to a miscarriage. The couple went on social to vent about losing their son, Seven Da’Shun Potts.

Marissa Da’Nae elaborated on the tragic news saying,

“Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey. There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also help to open up and let other women know that they aren’t alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it. Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Memphis artist and his girlfriend.

 

NLE Choppa & Marissa Da’Nae Reveal Their Baby Passed Away  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

