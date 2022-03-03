Radio One Exclusives
YFN Lucci Allegedly Stabbed In Jail, Rapper Claims Someone Has a Bounty On Him

The Box Houston Featured Video
YFN Lucci

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079

According to TMZ, rapper YFN Lucci claims to have been stabbed in jail. The Atlanta rapper told the judge he was stabbed from behind and requested to grant bond for his release.

Lucci has been in jail for alleged murder and racketeering. The’ Everyday We Lit’ next trial is set for May 2022.

More news to come as the story develops.

YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci's Visit To A Strip Club & Recording Studio Could Land Him Back In Jail

Reginae Goes OFF On Fan For Asking About Locked Up YFN Lucci

