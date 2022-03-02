Entertainment News
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Relationship Goals” | Episode 57

Taye Diggs and Apryl Love are taking over #BlackLove Instagram and the fans can’t get enough. Plus, some of the team’s favorite couples are reconciling and giving us all the feels. Plus, Lore’l gives you tips to not get swindled on dating apps.

The Final Question To Undress got real. This guy was trippin’!

