Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Tinder Swindler “| Episode 56

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

 

The Tinder Swindler had the whole world shocked and Eva and Lore’l undress all of the drama and the women he scammed. Next, do you trust your friends around your man? Find out what Gospel singer Kierra Sheard said and the steps she takes to keep temptation down. Plus. we’re wrapping up Black History Month by counting down their favorite Black movies that should be on your list.

The Final Question To Undress got real. This was a wild question!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks for the week to get your closet together!

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Tinder Swindler “| Episode 56  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men…

 18 hours ago
03.05.22

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For…

 22 hours ago
03.05.22

Brett Hankison, Officer Connected To Breonna Taylor Murder,…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Gucci Mane Appears To Fire Back At NBA…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet…

 1 day ago
03.04.22
15 items

K. Michelle Sparks Debate On Censorship After Exposing…

 2 days ago
03.05.22
10 items

Joe Budden Boldly Claims Megan Thee Stallion Is…

 2 days ago
03.05.22

Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging…

 2 days ago
03.04.22

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Relationship Goals”…

 3 days ago
03.04.22
Photos
Close