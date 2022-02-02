News
Queen Tingz! Nicki Minaj Says Beef With City Girls Has Been Squashed

Looks like our exclusive interview with The Queen, Nicki Minaj where she discussed why she has yet to collaborate with City Girls, Young Miami and JT may have led to some closure. In our interview Minaj revealed to Headkrack and Lore’l that at one point she was very eager to support the girls but unfortunately due to previous negative comments made by the duo on social media she had to pump the brakes! “Why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me,” Nicki shared.

ICYMI: Nicki Minaj On City Girls: “Why Would I Work With Someone Who Doesn’t Like Me!”

The viral post must have reached the right ears over at Quality Control because JT & Caresha are known to tussle but that kept a tight lip despite the various Twitter mentions. All in all, it seems that a happy ending is in store for all parties involved. Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter page to shar,”just had a great convo with @ThegirlJt & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all.”

We are definitely here for reconciliation and hopefully we will hear all three on a track together real soon!

Don’t forget to tune in to The Morning Hustle tomorrow to hear the full interview with Nicki Minaj. Of course there even more exclusive tea spilling happening! You can also watch it on YouTube tomorrow at 9am EST.

Queen Tingz! Nicki Minaj Says Beef With City Girls Has Been Squashed  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

