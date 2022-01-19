Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Caught Up” | Episode 51

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Another day, another Kanye West meltdown. This time, it involves a birthday party. The ladies undress who they think was wrong in this situation. Next up, they get into the viral story of the week that involves a married man getting caught up on Instagram and TikTok, and his frustrated wife.

The Final Question To Undress got real! What do women bring to the table?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s about time to update that closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out Lore’l and Eva’s Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Caught Up” | Episode 51  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Bawdy…

 22 hours ago
01.20.92
10 items

Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For…

 23 hours ago
01.20.11

Wendy Williams New Health Update Alleges Memory Loss,…

 1 day ago
01.20.14

JAY-Z & Meek Mill Lead Push To Block…

 1 day ago
01.20.88

Prince’s Estate Has Finally Been Settled, Given A…

 2 days ago
01.20.93
5 items

5 Unforgettable Moments From The Urban One Honors:…

 2 days ago
01.20.06

Amber Rose Apologizes To The Kardashians For Old…

 2 days ago
01.20.42
13 items

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

 2 days ago
01.20.43

HBO Max Will Develop Series About Wall Street’s…

 2 days ago
01.20.43
10 items

Miami Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Gunned Down In…

 2 days ago
01.20.47
Photos
Close