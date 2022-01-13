News
Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds Help Combat The Virus

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy human cells.

A laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products suggests that cannabis may be the answer to coronavirus. Researchers from Oregon State University (OSU) said the two compounds commonly found in hemp — called cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA — were identified during a chemical screening effort as having potential to combat coronavirus. In the study, they bound to spike proteins found on the virus and blocked a step the pathogen uses to infect people.

The OSU researchers tested the compounds’ effect against both alpha and beta variants of the virus in a laboratory. People were not given the supplements to compare infection rates to those who use the compounds verses those who don’t. The compounds have been historically effective and safely used amongst humans according to a statement given to Bloomberg.

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, in a statement.. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.”

Hemp is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and extracts are commonly added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food.

The vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in hemp seeds can provide significant health benefits. According to WebMD, hemp oil is rich in vitamin E, which is useful for helping keep your immune system functioning. It also acts as an antioxidant, helping reduce free radicals that can cause cell damage in your body. These are especially helpful in preventing Covid-19 infection and its laundry list of variants.

Obviously, please do your own research and decide what may be most helpful for you to combat this virus. Stay safe!

