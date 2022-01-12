Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

For the love of Tupac! Everyone is talking too much this week. Eva and Lore’l break down Tupac’s love of women based on a recent Yo-Yo interview. They’ll also undress Ari Fletcher’s comments that may have gotten her fired by Rihanna. Plus, there’s a new dating trend, hard-balling. Are you with it?

The Final Question To Undress got real! You may be attracting the wrong person.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’ve updated our closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out our Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

 

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undresing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Quincy Jones & Jim Carrey Appear On The…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Facing Criminal Battery Charge After Allegedly…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Jennifer Hough Drops Harassment Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Roddy Ricch Pulls Out of ‘SNL’ Performance Due…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Divorce After…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Nelly Responds To Woman Who Claims She Returned…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Marvel Got A Gang of Movies & Series…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Wild Bill: Fans Allege That Kodak Black Was…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

A Gallery of Bops & Big Boots: Happy…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close