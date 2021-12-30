Entertainment News
I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes To Erica Mena For Toxic Boy Behavior

On better terms.

Safaree Samuels from VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It seems there might be another chapter to one of Hip-Hop’s most toxic relationships. Safaree has publicly apologized to Erica Mena.

As spotted on Madame Noire the self-proclaimed Stunt Man is now taking a chance at writing a redemption arc in the couple’s very chaotic story. On the latest episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition the estranged duo had a heart to heart of sorts where Erica made it clear he dropped the ball.

“In the end we have two babies and they’re meant to be here,” she explained. “We can’t fail them. You know what I’m saying? That’s why I said we should take the relationship off of the table and let’s focus on being parents and how we are gonna do this.” Naturally her talk track pulled at Scaff Beezy’s heartstrings prompting him to take a chance at fixing things. “Yeah but I feel like I don’t want to lose you,” he replied. He went on to apologize to her. “I’m sorry for anything I’ve done to hurt you” he said.

The duo have had a bumpy 2021. In May Mena filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. From there they went back and forth on social media calling each other out for various reasons. Things did seem on an upswing in November though when they were spotted being friendly at her birthday party. It is unclear if she has rescinded the divorce filing.

You can catch their grown man and woman talk below.

