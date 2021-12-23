Bunny B Of Da Entourage, Known For The Hit Single ‘Bunny Hop’ Dead At 50

Bunny B, the Lafayette rapper who helped create a dance classic in the “Bunny Hop,” has died. He was 50.

Born Paul Brown, Bunny B updated fans from a hospital bed in his hometown of Lafayette of his health status. He detailed his fight with kidney cancer and how he was about to enter hospice care. He told fans he was at “peace” with the situation and proud of what he had given to put Lafayette hip-hop on the map and create a song which would last well beyond his death.

Musician Cupid referred to Brown as a “337 Legend” on Facebook, writing if it wasn’t for Da Entourage, there may not have been a “Cupid Shuffle.”

“As many of you know, I did a show at the Cajundome and Surprised the city bringing the Entourage back in Stage,” he wrote on Monday (December 20). “Bunny and I shared a moment that night at the end that literally made me cry on stage that night. 2 months ago he hit me, it was Done! No questions asked (no details will be given). Musically if it wasn’t for y’all might not have been a CUPID shuffle!”

He added, “I kinda knew this would be one of your last shows Bro cause they literally Carried you On and Off the stage but I wanted you to know how much I respect you and love y’all boys. I called my now deceased brother to get y’all together Corinthian Bernard and now you have transitioned as well. I know you know what it is especially after that last convo. I wanted you to have that feeling on stage man and feel the love from the city.”

In 2003, Da Entourage released “Bunny Hop,” a song and dance which catapulted them to stardom and became ubiquitous at parties, reunions and more. In 2021, Isaiah Rashad flipped “Bunny Hop” for his own single, “Wat U Sed?” from The House Is Burning.

