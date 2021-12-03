Music
OTB Fastlane Pays Homage To A Northside Classic With ‘Bussin Behind Tint’

Riding behind tint isn’t specifically tied to Houston but when it comes to the Northside, it’s a rite of passage. Perhaps the greatest professor of such code and status is J-Dawg, the Boss Hogg Outlaw who will pray for you while at the same time relaying a message about the bylaws of how Northsiders handle any issue brought to them. OTB Fastlane is well aware of the concept and after making a firm case for supremacy with “Dawg Azz” and “My Bussin,” Lane delivers Bussin Behind Tint, a long audio thriller of bossing up with a rotating cast of characters ranging from Houston legends to genre upstarts.

Slim Thug and Lil Keke contribute to “Feelin’ Brilliant,” a sequel to the Boss Hogg Outlawz classic “No Celings,” Alabama’s Rylo Rodriguez maneuvers around on fan favorite “Million Stories” and Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo pops out on the steely “Dem Boyz.” West Coast hard hitter Mozzy jumps on “No Matter What” alongside XO but Lane is firmly the star of this show. Elsewhere, Lil Jairmy, Bankroll Freddie, Boo Gotti and others make appearances for the Northside rapper, as Bussin Behind Tint is his first release under a new deal with 300 Entertainment.

Stream the project in full below.

