OTB Fastlane Drops ‘Metro Mart Baby 2’ Feat. Rizzoo Rizzoo, Lil Jairmy & More

OTB Fastlane - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

OTB Fastlane is keeping things going with the release of Metro Mart Baby 2, the sequel to his 2018 breakthrough tape Metro Mart Baby with “Dawg Azz.” H-Town’s favorite bus driver didn’t slow up with “Dawg Azz,” dropping “My Bussin” in 2019 and keeping the pressure going.

Metro Mart Baby 2 clocks in at 14-tracks featuring Lil Jairmy, Rizzoo Rizzoo, King Lay, KNDL and more. Stream it in full below, not only for the Northside but your H-Town 2020 playlist at all.

metro mart baby 2 , otb fastlane

