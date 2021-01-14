GSO Phat Teams With OTB Fastlane For “Racks In Here” & “Trap Boy Anthem” [NEW MUSIC]

Music
GSO Phat is the latest Cash Money soldier on the team. Following the release of singles “Pain” featuring Yung Ro and the official video to “Racks In Here” with Northside hero OTB Fastlane, Phat shares his latest track “Trap Boy Anthem.”

The Natchez, Mississippi to Houston artist had a singular aim and focus in 2020, build towards the future. On “Trap Boy Anthem,” Phat can proudly boast about mixing brands like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy due to the hard work done to obtain both. If his voice was his main weapon to succeed, he got there, hook by hook, story by story.

“Racks In Here” carries bravado with sly determination as he sings, “When I fell to the bottom they watched me get right back up. Now I’m goin’ full throttle, had to get them racks up.” It’s catchy, an earworm where even in a pandemic getting it by any means is the actual law of the land.

Watch the video for “Racks In Here” and stream “Trap Boy Anthem” below.

