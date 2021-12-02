Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS Organizations After Meetings: Report

"Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby," Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute revealed to The Daily Beast.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
DaBaby Has Yet To Make A Donation To HIV/AIDS Organizations: Report

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

DaBaby is looking real funny in the light right now.

The problematic North Carolina rapper promised HIV/AIDS organizations to support them after his head*ss comments during his Rolling Loud Miami set. Still, some of those charities have spotted da jig, according to a report.

After being defiant and ignorant in his ways when he was first met with backlash, DaBaby finally apologized and met with several HIV/AIDS organizations. He expressed he wanted to get more education on HIV/AIDS and how it affects those impacted by the virus. At the time, he also issued his third apology, seemingly showing he was, in fact, sorry for his inflammatory comments. Keep in mind this happened after da cancellation and being dropped by numerous music festivals.

The Daily Beast decided to follow up with an investigative report on Wednesday (Dec.2) which happens to be Worlds AIDS Day, to see if DaBaby honored his word, and sadly he has not. According to the report, the rapper has ghosted three organizations and has not donated a single dime to them after his initial promise.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute revealed to The Daily Beast. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

DaBaby has been the subject of conversation lately due to his fallout with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his most recent child, DaniLeigh. He also hopped on Instagram and got candid about how he dealt with his father committing suicide at the height of his career.

We shall see if the DaBaby keeps his word and opens up his wallet for those HIV/AIDS organizations.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS Organizations After Meetings: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dababy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Cardi B Named Playboy’s New Creative Director

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS…

 5 hours ago
02.16.43

Kid Cudi Shares Final Text Messages He Had…

 5 hours ago
02.17.43

ATL Mayoral Candidate Charges T.I. & Issac Hayes…

 5 hours ago
02.15.43

Bobby Shmurda Is Upset He Doesn’t Have “Control”…

 5 hours ago
02.18.43

Ex-Ohio Cop Charged With Murder Of Casey Goodson…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West & Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be…

 21 hours ago
12.02.10

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In…

 22 hours ago
12.02.83

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To…

 23 hours ago
12.02.88
Photos
Close