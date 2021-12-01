Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Upcoming Concert Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion‘s scheduled concert at 713 Music Hall won’t take place on Friday, December 3.

The H-Town Hottie announced she was canceling the concert “out of respect” for the ten individuals who lost their lives in the Astroworld festival tragedy last month.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” the rapper said in a statement first given to the Houston Chronicle. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The concert was intended to be part of the grand opening of the brand new music venue and a toast to Megan, who is set to graduate from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration on December 11.

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by those who attended the ill-fated festival, claiming injuries and psychological trauma. A new lawsuit was filed last week by the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert, who was killed during the crowd surge amid Travis Scott‘s headlining set.

Scott initially offered to pay for the funeral costs of those who lost their lives but many have refused his gesture, including the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

In a letter, the Blount family attorney Bob Hilliard wrote, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

He added, “To lose a child in the manner Treston [Blount] lost Ezra compounds the pain. As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation, and worst of all, surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”