Travis Scott’s Offer To Pay Youngest Astroworld Victim’s Funeral Costs Rejected

They declined a meeting as well.

Travis Scott

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Travis Scott is extending his support to Astroworld victims but not everyone has welcomed it. The family of Ezra Blount has rejected his offer to cover the funeral expenses.

As spotted on Vulture the rapper attempted to pay for the burial ceremony for the nine year old boy who tragically lost his life at the recent music festival. But according to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone Magazine, the family firmly said no via their attorney Bob Hilliard. “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Hilliard also told Rolling Stone Scott’s team reached out to arrange a meeting with the family and that was a no as well. “We were pretty firm. With all due respect, no. This isn’t a photo-op story here. This is a ‘who’s responsible and why’ type of investigation. And he’s on the short list.” In the formal response the lawyer did state that the family might reconsider a meeting in the future. “Perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Daniel Petrocelli, an attorney representing Travis, said “Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community.”

Benjamin Crump will seek damages for the family as co-counsel.

Photo: Kevin Rawls

Travis Scott's Offer To Pay Youngest Astroworld Victim's Funeral Costs Rejected  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

