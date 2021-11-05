Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Upcoming Graduation In The Most H-Town Way Possible [Photos]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The leader of the Hot Girls has accomplished many goals, but this one is something she is most proud of accomplishing.

Thursday (Nov.4), Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to celebrate her upcoming graduation from Texas Southern University, a historically Black college. The Grammy Award-winning had her fans virtually clapping and thirsting after sharing some senses-tantalizing photos of herself rocking a fuschia metallic one-piece bathing suit with matching graduation stole to commemorate her graduating. She also kept it real H-Town by featuring candy-painted slabs behind her, with one of them proudly displaying a neon sign stating, “Ima standout wit no handouts.”

In the post, the “Body” crafter not only showed her amazing body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody but also happily shared the date when she will be taking the proud walk. In the caption, she wrote:

“Showed my ass and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !”

Thee Stallion wasn’t done flexing on us. Hours later, she excitedly dropped more photos of herself, this time in a more traditional but still sexy black dress in front of Texas Southern’s logo on its campus in her hometown of Houston.

Fans of the rapper know just how important and personal Megan Thee Stallion took getting her education. She revealed as much in an interview with PEOPLE speaking on the whole experience.

“I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I’ve always seen her drive,” the rapper revealed.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion.

