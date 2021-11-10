Did Aaron Rodgers Get Special Treatment w/ Vaccination Allegations? | Overtime Sports Show

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Overtime Sports Show is back and brand new as AV of Majic 102.1 and G-Man of 97.9 The Box weigh in whether Aaron Rodgers got a discount double-check from the NFL after “misleading” the league on his vaccination status!

Plus, the guys weigh in on the future of the Astros and their upcoming offseason moves. Bring back Correa? Plus, is Deion Sanders ready to jump from the SWAC to the Big 12 and TCU and more!

The Overtime Sports Show with G-Man and AV is a weekly interactive sports show that talks all things NFL, NBA, MLB and all your favorite local sports stories. Presented by Hennessy.

Also On 97.9 The Box: