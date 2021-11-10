Bun B To Team With Eastie Boys For Day Of Community And Giving

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B is partnering with Eatsie Boys to deliver a community event in a time of healing for the city.

On Sunday (November 14), Eatsie Boys and Bun hold Bun B Presents: Breaking Bread, a gathering of Houston’s favorite food trucks for a day of community and giving at 8th Wonder Brewery’s one-acre WorldWorld backyard from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The coalition of eight chef-led mobile kitchens will raise funds for families affected by the events last Friday at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. Most of the food truck vendors scheduled to come together were also scheduled to serve fans at the festival, and due to a surplus of supplies and unrecoupable losses after the cancelation of the second day, the vendors responded by deciding to gather together to feed Houston and offer financial support to the families and loved ones of those affected.

“This is about helping our friends and our community in any way we can,” Eatsie Boys’ founder and chef Matt Marcus said. “I’ve watched these food trucks grow from start-ups to some of the city’s best. They were hit hard last weekend. Then of course, there are the victims and their families, going through unfathomable pain. In Houston, we do know how to lift one another up.”

A portion of Sunday’s sales from the 8th Wonder Brewery Taproom will also be set aside for the families and all donated funds will be given to verified GoFundMe fundraisers.

On site will be Bun B’s Trill Burgers, Eatside Boys, Blk Mkt Birria, purveyors of Birria de res de Zacatecas tacos, quesadillas, and more; Seoulside Wings, offering Korean fried chicken wings; OhMyGogi!, with their Korean-Mexican fusion; Happy Endings, makers of gourmet multi-cultural hot dogs; The Waffle Bus, masters of sweet and savory waffle sandwiches; and Sticky’s Chicken, frying unbeatable wings and more; along with 8th Wonder Brewery’s Taproom.

“Festivals, especially the music ones in Houston, are a huge deal for food trucks. What happened at Astroworld was devastating,” Patsy Vivares, co-owner of Trill Burgers and Sticky’s Chicken said. “With a surplus of supplies, my brother Benson had the idea to gather our core food truck friends that we do festivals with, sell what we have and donate a portion of that to the victims and their families.”

MORE ASTROWORLD COVERAGE:

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld Crowd Surge

Travis Scott To Give Full Refunds To Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Appearance At Day N Vegas Festival

Also On 97.9 The Box: