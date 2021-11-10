Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

After Astroworld organizer Travis Scott addressed social media, Drake followed suit and issued a statement of his own.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

The events at last weekend’s Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and several others injured still looms heavy in the minds of many. After Astroworld organizer Travis Scott addressed social media, Drake followed suit and issued a statement of his own.

The Canadian superstar joined Scott on stage last Friday (November 5), at Houston’s NRG Park in a surprise moment of the festival. While Drake’s appearance doesn’t appear to be the lone factor in the crowd surge, it may have been a contributing factor. Variety shared in its reporting that Scott’s arrival on stage and a corresponding clock with a countdown meter may have agitated the crowd along with Scott’s typical high energy performance stirring up even more of a frenzy.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote which was shared via his Instagram page. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Scott expressed a similar sentiment in a pair of statements and pledged to pay for the memorial services of the eight people who died. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 27, with earlier reports saying the youngest to die was 10. However, the 10-year-old is currently battling life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Getty

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Nas & Miss Info Team To Host ‘The…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

U.S. Twitter Users Can Now “Undo Tweets,” Read…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

 11 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Boosie Badazz Stages Confrontation By Alleged Lil Nas…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
6 items

JAY-Z, Just Blaze, Big Sean & More React…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Drink Champs To Drop 2nd Part To Kanye…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update Regarding Her…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Underway With A…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close