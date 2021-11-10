The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The events at last weekend’s Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and several others injured still looms heavy in the minds of many. After Astroworld organizer Travis Scott addressed social media, Drake followed suit and issued a statement of his own.

The Canadian superstar joined Scott on stage last Friday (November 5), at Houston’s NRG Park in a surprise moment of the festival. While Drake’s appearance doesn’t appear to be the lone factor in the crowd surge, it may have been a contributing factor. Variety shared in its reporting that Scott’s arrival on stage and a corresponding clock with a countdown meter may have agitated the crowd along with Scott’s typical high energy performance stirring up even more of a frenzy.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote which was shared via his Instagram page. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Scott expressed a similar sentiment in a pair of statements and pledged to pay for the memorial services of the eight people who died. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 27, with earlier reports saying the youngest to die was 10. However, the 10-year-old is currently battling life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Getty

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

