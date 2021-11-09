Entertainment News
Home

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After 3 Years Of Marriage

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

It’s a wrap for Faith Evans and Stevie J.

According to TMZ, the former Bad Boy producer filed divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (November 8), calling it quits with the Bad Boy singer after three years of marriage.

The pair got married in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2018 to the shock of fans and friends. Since then, the couple has had their share of ups and downs. From massive face tattoos to Faith getting arrested on domestic violence charges (eventually, they were dismissed) and at one point accusations of cheating, the pair endured plenty during their three years of wedlock.

The divorce will be the first for Stevie J and the third for Faith, who was previously linked to Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011 and famously The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he died in 1997.

RELATED: So In Love: Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith Evans’ Face

RELATED: Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After 3 Years Of Marriage  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

faith evans , stevie j

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Fans Believe Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Is…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Spider-Man Faces Off Against Doc Oct & Green…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Diddy’s Revolt TV Launches Digital Streaming App, Could…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West aka Ye Rumored To Be Dating…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
US-ACCIDENT-MUSIC

Travis Scott To Give Full Refunds To Astroworld…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
Astroworld Festival 2021

Roddy Ricch Donates Earnings From Astroworld Festival To…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Alpo Martinez Lived A Quiet Life As An…

 2 days ago
12.27.41

Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed for 3rd…

 2 days ago
12.29.41

The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Family Of Joycelyn Savage Believes R. Kelly Is…

 3 days ago
12.21.40
Photos
Close