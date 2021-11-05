Summer Walker Shares ‘Still Over It’ Featuring Cardi B, Ciara, JT from City Girls, Ari Lennox & More

Good, bad or indifferent, Summer Walker will give you something to talk about.

Since the release of her debut album Over It in 2019, the singer/songwriter has become a mother, a lightning rod for controversial statements and one of the best songwriters in a genre known for untangling your emotions in a way everyone can relate. Her public persona may often be dismissed by critics solely due to her opinions. Her effort to create music which morphs from captions to paragraphs to pointed text messages about moving past relationship drama is accepted wherever and however you listen to music.

Still Over It, the 20-track sophomore effort from Walker arrived Thursday night with hype and innuendo galore. Fans believed Walker’s real-life drama with go-to producer and father of her child London On Da Track would give way to great R&B the same way a pained Mary J. Blige delivered on My Life and Mary. From the onset, it’s exactly what happened.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” Walker told Apple Music ahead of the album’s release. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better – you can and you will. Don’t settle for less – you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

Stream Still Over It in full below.

