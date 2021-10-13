Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Summer Walker Reveals ‘Still Over It’ Will Have A Song Called ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ With Ciara Narrating

Twitter is in shambles after learning that we'll finally get Ciara's prayer when Summer Walker releases her next album, "Still Over It."

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Summer Walker

Source: Ro.Lexx / Interscope Geffen A&M

Beauties, it looks like we’re finally getting Ciara’s prayer as Summer Walker revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album today and confirmed that she will close out the new project with a track entitled “Ciara’s Prayer.”

Earlier this afternoon, Summer Walker took to Twitter to share a graphic containing the tracklist for the new album “Still Over It.” While the majority of the tracks were left off the graphic for now, Summer did confirm that the new album is “a story” and “every story has its beginning!” This Friday, she’ll release the song, “Ex For A Reason” with JT of the City Girls followed by “Ciara’s Prayer,” at a later date which will be narrated by none other than Ciara.

 

As soon as Summer tweeted the tracklist, Black Twitter erupted into a frenzy with women and men sharing their excitement for finally getting Ciara’s prayer (and hopefully finding a love like hers).

“I can’t wait to hear “Ciara’s prayer” cause I know it’s going to be the prayer she prayed for Russell!” one fan tweeted. 

While this fan tweeted, “Summer Walker got a track called Ciara’s Prayer narrated by Ciara. Oh b**** we about to cry foreal.”

And this fan already dubbed the project as the album of the decade, writing, “Ciara’s Prayer narrated by Ciara oh this about to be the album of the decade.”

And this fan confirmed all of our feelings, writing,  “Listen ….. @IAMSUMMERWALKER got @ciara to give us insight on her prayer  Chile summer really trying to have us in our feelings!”

 

Looks like we know which track we’ll have on repeat! 
Don’t miss… 

Summer Walker Reveals ‘Still Over It’ Will Have A Song Called ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ With Ciara Narrating  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara , still over it , summer walker

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience…

 3 hours ago
10.13.81

A ’90s Classic Villain Returns For ‘Scream 5’…

 3 hours ago
10.13.23

Summer Walker Reveals ‘Still Over It’ Will Have…

 4 hours ago
10.13.48

Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Shows Off Music Potential…

 5 hours ago
10.13.35
Legendz To The Streetz Tour

Boosie Badazz Arrested On Felony Charge Stemming From…

 14 hours ago
10.13.75
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Fat Joe Calls DaBaby ‘The New 2Pac’

 16 hours ago
10.13.72
10 items

Cardi B Celebrated Her 29th Birthday In LA…

 20 hours ago
10.13.89

Ashanti Talks ‘Representation’ In Her New Film ‘Honey…

 23 hours ago
10.13.57

Tyga Allegedly Put Hands On His Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn…

 24 hours ago
10.13.21

Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle Doc & Suspends Protesting…

 24 hours ago
10.13.22
Photos
Close