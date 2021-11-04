Entertainment News
How To Pickup Your Wristband For Astroworld Festival 2021

Astroworld Wrist Band Information

Source: Astroworld Festival

Astroworld Festival 2021 has a few new wrinkles as compared to the first two editions. One of the first ones fans will notice before they even get to NRG Park? Wristband access.

No longer can you hit the box office at NRG Park in order to obtain your wristband. Instead, there’s a designated location for wristband pickup a few miles away at the Bayou City Event Center located on 9401 Knight Rd. The box office is open on Thursday (Nov. 4) from 9 AM to 7 PM and on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6) from 9 AM to 10 PM.

While the official set times have yet to be announced, the full lineup was revealed last week with plenty of heavy hitters and unique performers such as SZAYoung ThugChief KeefMaster P, Bad BunnyTame ImpalaEarth Wind & FireLil Baby21 SavageBaby KeemRoddy Ricch, Toro Y MoiBia, Metro BoominDon ToliverTeezo TouchdownChase BSoFayGo and more.

All week Scott has been doing community work in the city. On Wednesday (November 3), he had a basketball court dedicated in the Sunnyside area and plans to release a new single late Thursday. It’s unclear whether it’s the lead single from his upcoming Utopia album or another loosie to get fans ready for the festival.

Astroworld Wrist Band Information

