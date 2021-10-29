The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Just because Ciara is happily married to the somewhat conservative choir boy that is NFL superstar, Russell Wilson, that doesn’t mean she can’t let her hair down and show some skin here and there, right?

Well, that’s exactly what she did (though her hair was more up than down) as she celebrated her 36th birthday in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gold beaded bra top and matching miniskirt with built-in hot pants. Captioning the pic with “Birthday SZN feeling like gold,” the “Goodies” singer looked stunning as she posed up a storm for her IG page to show she’s still got the goods and that married life isn’t keeping her from oozing sex appeal.

If you thought Russell Wilson might’ve felt a ways about the revealing outfit, he actually chimed in on the comments with heart-eyed and fire emojis commenting “Gorgeous.” He still might’ve felt a ways, but he is the supportive hubby type.

She added another more “professional” post though it too came across as hot and sensual.

Ciara’s still killing it out here.

Luckily Future Hendrix didn’t add fuel to the fire with a slick comment of his own and let her rock on her physical day. Y’all just know he wanted to say something though just because.

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded Bra Top & Skirt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

