Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded Bra Top & Skirt

Ciara isn't letting married life keep her covered up...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 BET AWARDS Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Just because Ciara is happily married to the somewhat conservative choir boy that is NFL superstar, Russell Wilson, that doesn’t mean she can’t let her hair down and show some skin here and there, right?

Well, that’s exactly what she did (though her hair was more up than down) as she celebrated her 36th birthday in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gold beaded bra top and matching miniskirt with built-in hot pants. Captioning the pic with “Birthday SZN feeling like gold,” the “Goodies” singer looked stunning as she posed up a storm for her IG page to show she’s still got the goods and that married life isn’t keeping her from oozing sex appeal.

If you thought Russell Wilson might’ve felt a ways about the revealing outfit, he actually chimed in on the comments with heart-eyed and fire emojis commenting “Gorgeous.” He still might’ve felt a ways, but he is the supportive hubby type.

She added another more “professional” post though it too came across as hot and sensual.

Ciara’s still killing it out here.

Luckily Future Hendrix didn’t add fuel to the fire with a slick comment of his own and let her rock on her physical day. Y’all just know he wanted to say something though just because.

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded Bra Top & Skirt  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Ciara Celebrates Her Birthday In A Sexy Beaded…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Big Sean No Longer Signed To Kanye’s GOOD…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star On The Eighth…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Model Tabria Majors Celebrates Halloween With A Tribute…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She &…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Mark Zuckerberg Officially Rebrands Facebook as Meta, Twitter…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Wishes Frank Ocean A Happy 34th Birthday,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close