That Girl Lay Lay Drops Bars Over Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ [VIDEO]

That Girl Lay Lay has come to bless the mic at 97.9 The Box on more than a few occasions. Who could forget her flow over Cardi B‘s “Money” or DJ Screw‘s “June 27th?” While stopping by Good Morning H-Town to promote her new TV show on Nickelodeon, the young star decided to jump on Drake‘s”Way 2 Sexy” for another one of her classic freestyles.

Watch up top!

RELATED: Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive Deal With Nickelodeon

RELATED: Watch That Girl Lay Lay Drop A Mean “June 27th” Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

