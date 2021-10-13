That Girl Lay Lay Drops Bars Over Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ [VIDEO]

That Girl Lay Lay has come to bless the mic at 97.9 The Box on more than a few occasions. Who could forget her flow over Cardi B‘s “Money” or DJ Screw‘s “June 27th?” While stopping by Good Morning H-Town to promote her new TV show on Nickelodeon, the young star decided to jump on Drake‘s”Way 2 Sexy” for another one of her classic freestyles.

Watch up top!

