Ex-Rocket Terrence Williams, 17 Other Former NBA Stars Arrested On Fraud Charges

Eighteen former NBA players, including former Houston Rocket Terrence Williams and players like Glen “Big Baby” DavisTony AllenShannon Brown, Sebastian Telfair, and Darius Miles were indicted on charges alleging they defrauded the league’s healthcare plan out of $3.9 million by making fake claims for medical and dental expenses.

According to federal officials, Williams orchestrated the plan and provided fake letters justifying medical services which weren’t performed. Williams, the 11th overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, Williams received kickbacks totaling nearly $230,000 according to a federal indictment made public in a Manhattan federal court.

Each former player is charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. Williams faces additional charges, including aggravated identity theft for impersonating someone who processed benefit plan claims.

The scheme is similar to run by former NFL players, including former NFL All-Pro and Miami Hurricanes great Clinton Portis, to defraud the NFL’s benefits plan by faking the purchase of expensive medical equipment like hyperbaric oxygen chambers and ultrasound machines. Portis and company were charged in 2019 and pled guilty to bilking nearly $3 million out of the plan.

