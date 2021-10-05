Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show

Draya delivered face and body on the runway!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Day Party Hosted by Travis Scott

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We are pretty sure that some mouths are still open after viewing Draya Michele on the Lace By Tayana Runway Show in a barely there crystal romper and crystal veil by Nichole Lynel. The model/actress/entrepreneur floated down the runway showcasing her sculpted body and giving face like nobody’s business. The video went viral shortly after being posted, and we can definitely understand why.  Homegirl brought the heat!

Draya turned heads in cut-out romper made of gold crystals that draped around her body perfectly. The romper was covered by a crystal robe that covered her head, featured long sleeves, and boasted a long train. The look was completed with clear, platform mules.

Lace By Tanaya posted the video to their Instagram account, and fans went berserk in the comments. One fan wrote, “Watched this so many times! So stunning 🙌🙌.” Another fan wrote, “The shape to die for ❤❤😍😍🥰🥰🔥🔥 Girl you look goooood!”

Lace By Tanaya is a luxury jewelry/watch brand that creates one of a kind crystal pieces. The brand collaborated with entrepreneur/fashion designer Nichole Lynel to bring this current line to life. To see what Nichole Lynel has to offer, click here. To check out styles from Lace By Tanaya, click here.

What you rock an all crystal look?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

Fans Call For Savage X Fenty To Severe Ties With Draya After Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin

 

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

draya michele

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario

T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan Confronts Former Friend After Sleeping…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
Boosie Hosts Opium Saturdays

Boosie Badazz Removed From ‘Legends Of The Streetz’…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Summer Walker Announces New Album ‘Still Over It’…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Instagram And Facebook Went Down And Black Twitter…

 1 day ago
10.10.38
2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet

Cause Of Death For Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie…

 1 day ago
07.04.38

Lizzo Catches Backlash For Calling Chris Brown Her…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mike Tyson Willing To Properly Fade One Of…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Credits Twerking With Helping Her Totally Embrace…

 1 day ago
04.30.38
Photos
Close