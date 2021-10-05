Arts & Entertainment
Feast Your Eyes On The First Trailer For The ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

"Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did."

The First Trailer For 'House of the Dragon' Has Arrived

We finally got our first look at Game of Throne’s prequel series, House of the Dragon. 

Tuesday (Oct.5), HBO finally gave fans a peek at what’s to come in House of the Dragon. The show was first announced by HBO two years ago and is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones or “the fall of the throne. It tells the story of House Targaryen, you know, the people who are cool with dragons. The teaser was first shown during Tuesday’s HBO Max Europe launch event before it made its way onto social media.

Not much about the plot is revealed in the trailer. Still, we get good looks at the highly-anticipated shows stellar cast, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke in action. As expected, the trailer teased plenty of swordplay, drama, that dreaded iron throne, and one good look at a dragon.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Valeryon

Game of Thrones’ final episode was highly polarizing, leaving a divide among fans, with a good number of them feeling disappointed how everything turned out while some were fine with how the show ended. Regardless, it would be a safe bet they will all come flocking back with House of the Dragon makes its debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

You can bet we will be tuned in on Sunday to see House of Taragryn’s exploits translate from the pages of Martin’s books to the small screen.

Peep the first teaser below.

