Dave Chappelle Dropping Another Netflix Special, ‘The Closer’ [Video]

It's just comedy.

Source: Lester Cohen / Courtesy of Netflix

Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix with yet another new comedy special, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

With everything going on in the world and all the divisions creating havoc on our society, we could definitely use a good laugh while getting some good insight on how comically bad things have gotten thus far. Enter Dave Chappelle. Dubbed The Closer, the new stand-up special is set to stream on Netflix this October 5 and will surely give us OG Chappelle fans what we need: laughter.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Dave says in the trailer. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Yes, more of that energy please.

Emmy-winning director Stan Lathan will be behind the helm of The Closer as he was on Dave’s previous five Netflix specials.

Check out the teaser trailer to The Closer below and let us know your favorite Dave Chappelle stand-up special thus far in the comments section.

 

Dave Chappelle Dropping Another Netflix Special, 'The Closer' [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

