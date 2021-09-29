Digital Exclusives
Not Alone: A Conversation w/ Monaleo For Suicide Prevention

MonaLeo and DJ J-Que have been vocal about the tolls depression have taken on their lives at one point. The Houston rapper and DJ both at one point contemplated taking their own lives and have since not only found grace to live on but have flourished in ways beyond their imagination.

Having renewed strength and energy, the two are spokespeople for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In an exclusive conversation, the two sit along with Carmen Martinez from the National Alliance of Mental Health to not only detail their struggles with mental health but breakthroughs, ways they found support and more.

After our conversation, MonaLeo spoke directly to her fans with an hour-long Instagram video titled, “Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Take Your Life.” Watch it as well as our conversation in full now.

dj j-que , monaleo , suicide prevention awareness month

