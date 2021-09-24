50 Cent Explains Why He Cast Snoop Dogg In “Black Mafia Family” TV Show

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday, September 26, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to premiere his newest project with the Starz network, Black Mafia Family. The Queens, NY-bred rapper spoke with Billboard Magazine about the series and how he settled upon casting fellow Dr. Dre protégé Snoop Dogg in the role of Pastor Swift.

“With Snoop, I knew he would have a field day with the character,” Fiddy said. “They initially cast me in that role, and I knew that I would be doing the marketing for Raising Kanan – and because of my voiceovers in that show, coming directly off of that as a minister [when the shows air back-to-back], I felt it may not connect the way I would like it to.”

50 Cent then continued, “I was like, ‘Snoop would do a great job at this’– and I was able to reach out to him, and get them to commit to it because he was already a big fan of Power and a big supporter of me publicly. He was like, ‘Yo, this is like my favorite s—t.’ He would be saying that constantly.”

In a Youtube video called “We Gonna Be Kings,” fans get a behind-the-scenes preview of BMF and hear from the people behind the series. Snoop shared his piece about becoming involved with the show. “[W]hen I heard about [Starz] doing a television series with 50 Cent, naturally I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

As Pastor Swift, the Long Beach hip-hop legend will take on the role of spiritual advisor to brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the heads of the BMF syndicate. Snoop says that he was genuinely close to the family in real-life but is also glad the show can show their human side as well.

“I’m excited for people to see the [Flenory] brotherhood,” he continued, “see their upbringing, see where they started from and how they were raised as opposed to just the glitz and the glamor.”

Fiddy appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show this Monday and share his thoughts about Snoop’s performance on BMF. He did let it be known that Snoop simply refused to put the cheeba down, though.

“[Snoop] did his thing,” Fiddy told Kimmel. “I actually directed [his scene]. It was great… Y’know, you can’t get him to stop smoking weed! I went to [Snoop’s] trailer and was like, ‘Yo, just, could you chill, just chill?’ He was like, ‘Get out of here, man!’”

The audience laughed as 50 Cent then proceeded to mimic Snoop’s smoking. “He’s [saying to me], ‘It’s legal, 50. It’s legal. Why you tellin’ me to stop and it’s legal…?’ His lines and everything, he was ready, Jim. He was really conflicted with me asking him not to smoke weed,” 50 said to Kimmel.

But then Fiddy told Kimmel that Snoop then turned to him and asked, “Why you wanna mess up my day?”

See the premiere of Black Mafia Family this Sunday, September 26 at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST on Starz.

50 Cent Explains Why He Cast Snoop Dogg In “Black Mafia Family” TV Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com

